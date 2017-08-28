Featured
Excavator valued at $45,000 stolen in Cape Breton: RCMP
Police say this excavator valued at $45,000 was stolen from a Port Hastings business on Wednesday. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 4:24PM ADT
More than $70,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a Cape Breton business on Wednesday, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.
Police say video surveillance showed two people in a pickup truck taking a trailer, excavator and jack hammer from the parking lot of a Port Hastings, N.S., business.
RCMP say they obtained video surveillance from other businesses in the area, which showed the suspects fleeing on Highway 105 towards Sydney.
The stolen items are described as:
- An orange 2013 Kubota Excavator, Model: KX91-3, valued at $45,000
- Caterpillar jackhammer (accessory for the excavator) model HD655, valued at $20,000
- A yellow 2005 LWL Platform Trailer with the Nova Scotia licence plate T337911,valued at $6,000
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.