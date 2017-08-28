

More than $70,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a Cape Breton business on Wednesday, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police say video surveillance showed two people in a pickup truck taking a trailer, excavator and jack hammer from the parking lot of a Port Hastings, N.S., business.

RCMP say they obtained video surveillance from other businesses in the area, which showed the suspects fleeing on Highway 105 towards Sydney.

The stolen items are described as:

An orange 2013 Kubota Excavator, Model: KX91-3, valued at $45,000

Caterpillar jackhammer (accessory for the excavator) model HD655, valued at $20,000

A yellow 2005 LWL Platform Trailer with the Nova Scotia licence plate T337911,valued at $6,000

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.