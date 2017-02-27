

Officials at a New Brunswick university say they are “outraged” after someone sent “malicious” emails to students and staff.

In a statement, Université de Moncton says, “inappropriate and degrading messages” were sent via email on Saturday and Sunday.

Students say the first email targeted a female student at the university, and was sent to U de M campuses across New Brunswick.

Two more emails followed Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, with the threat of more to come.

A ominous warning was attached to the email: ‘I’m done with her, but this just a warning for the University of Moncton, because I’m coming back to play with you guys, see you around.’

The university confirms the emails contained sexually explicit material and that the RCMP is investigating.

"They were unacceptable, degrading, we certainly condemn such a gesture," said Marc Anger of U de M communications.

The RCMP says the university was able to delete the emails from the server, but thousands of people may have seen them.

Meanwhile, the university says it is committed to offering support services to members of the university community who are victims of sexual harassment or cyberbullying.

“We condemn these actions which contravene the right to a respectful, healthy and safe environment for work and studies,” said U de M President Raymond Théberge in a statement. “We ask that everyone join our efforts for awareness and prevention against rape culture and condemn all forms of sexual violence.”

While RCMP and the university’s tech department are working to track down the emails, students are uneasy.

“The other ones were coming and it was kind of scary. He wasn’t only going after her but against our school,” said Heritier Masimengo. “I felt threatened.”

“They’re really just disgusted that someone would do something like that. They’re mad at the hackers for doing something like that,” says Roxann Guerette, president of U de M’s student government.

Students are also worried about the victim of the cyber-attack who hasn’t been identified. Positive messages came pouring in through social media.

“Everyone is just worried about her. I was actually really proud of how students reacted, they’re not shaming the victim at all, they’re just worried for her safety and mental health,” says Guerette.

University officials are saying their investigation so far has led them to believe the email server is in Europe. They say that’s not unusual, because it’s often done to reroute emails.

In one email, the writer said he was in Morocco, but that has not been confirmed.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke