A large crowd took to the Halifax waterfront on Sunday morning to celebrate more than two dozen visiting vessels and their crews from around the globe as part of the Tall Ships Festival.

Crews from as far away as the United Kingdom and Latvia paraded down Lower Water Street, hoisting their country’s flags and dancing.

Maxi Ehlken, a crew member on the Alexander Von Humbolt II from Germany, says he’s impressed with the Maritime hospitality.

“It's such a great feeling to be here with all the people, everybody happy, and everybody celebrating. It's just an amazing feeling,” says Ehlken.

After the parade finished up, there was an awards ceremony hosted by Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

“The ocean runs through our veins here in Halifax,” says Savage.

Fifteen-year-old Daisy Maunder won the award for youngest crew member. She says she joined the crew of the Jolly Brise, from the U.K., on a whim.

“I've done a bit of dinghy sailing, and I loved it and it's on offer at my school, so I thought why not?” says Maunder.

The Atyla from Quebec won an award for most international crew. The crew represents 12 different nations - something they say is important for the learning process.

“You learn so much from every person. They bring so much stuff on board and everyone has something to learn and to say and this is amazing,” says Charles Walhberg of the Atyla.

The United States Coast Guard Ship, the USCGC Eagle has more than 200 crew members, and the majority of them are trainees.

The ship’s top brass say events like this are a chance to showcase the humanitarian side of the U.S. military.

“Their excitement also bleeds over to the guests that we have on board, too, and it's great for them to be able to interact with the public in all the ports that we go to,” says Lt. Mike Burke of the USCGC Eagle.

For locals in Halifax, the Tall Ships Festival is a chance to see the world without leaving home.

“It's wonderful to see,” says area resident Noah Tompkins. “Halifax as a city is really booming. There’s so much going on and it's really amazing to be here to be a part of it. Getting to see everyone coming, and hopefully getting to see what Halifax is all about.”

The Tall Ships Festival will run until Tuesday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.