Hundreds gathered at Grand Parade in Halifax for the 35th annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Prior to the service, peace officers, first responders, civilian employees, military personnel and volunteers marched from Halifax Regional Police Headquarters on Gottingen Street to Grand Parade.

Participants from across the province assembled at the Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers’ Monument for a brief ceremony to honour Nova Scotia-based peace officers who have died in the line of duty.

Dignitaries made remarks and laid wreaths along the monument.