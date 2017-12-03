

The search is continuing for a 28-year-old man that was reported missing near Port Elgin, N.B. one week ago, Sunday.

Tyler Fillmore was reported missing to police around 9:45 a.m. Nov. 26. Police say his truck was found off John A. Trenholm Road later that day and some of his belongings were found by an eel plant in Upper Cape, New Brunswick. Some personal belongings were also found off the nearby Trans-Canada trail.

Every day for the past week, first responders, family, friends, and members of the community have joined in the search for Fillmore. Tyler’s wife, Sara Fillmore, says if it were her missing she thinks he’d be doing the same thing.

“If it was me out here, he wouldn’t stop either,” she says.

Sara says Tyler is an amazing father to their four children and well-liked in the community.

“I don't know one person that's ever had a problem with him. He’d do anything for anybody if it was somebody else out here. He’d be out here every day too.”

In the past week, Sara says government boats, RCMP dive teams, helicopters, k9 units, firefighters, and search and rescue crews have combed the Port Elgin area woods and waters close to where her husband’s belongings were found. Sara has also set up trail cameras and coordinated volunteers to help search.

Bryce Estabrooks joined in the search for Tyler because he says the situation hits close to home. His brother was missing for one year before his body was found near Montreal.

“You just feel for them, especially when you've had something very similar happen to yourself,” he says.

Estabrooks drove with his wife from Sackville to fly a drone over part of the more heavily wooded area Sunday.

RCMP says there’s no sign of foul play at this point in the search for Tyler and it’s still considered a missing person case. Officers say they’ve received multiple tips from the public, but none have proven successful.

Sara and Tyler have been partners for ten years and she says she believes he’s still out there somewhere.

“I do want to cover every possibility,” she says. “People are asking me, are you going to be out here tomorrow? I will be here every single day, every single day, until he is found, I’ll be right here.”

The Upper Cape, N.B. man is described as Caucasian, with red hair and green eyes. He is five-foot-seven inches tall and weighs 142 pounds, with a slim build.

Anyone with information on Fillmore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP. His wife says there’s a $500 reward for any information that leads to his safe return.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.