A family is picking up the pieces after losing everything in a fire that happened on their first day in the Maritimes.

After selling everything they owned in Alberta and driving across the country, Chuck Gow and his wife Alia Parsons drove to the Saint John area with their two daughters to start a new life.

After 11 days on the road, the family arrived to their new home on Friday evening.

“It was like a fairytale,” says Gow. “We said, ‘Wow this place is so beautiful!’ We couldn't believe we were actually homeowners here."

Parsons lit a small fire in the living room, not knowing the chimney was disconnected to the second floor of the house.

"It was almost romantic; she lit a tiny little fire in the fireplace. The kids and I were sitting on the mattress in there, kind of like story time, first time in the house,” says Gow.

Parsons went outside and noticed the house was up in flames.

“There were flames coming outside of Katie’s room and I just started screaming,” says Parsons.

The fire department was able to put the fire out quickly, but the family’s new home has extensive damage. They didn't have the chance to set up insurance upon arrival, because there was no power or water.

"The first day after this, we pretty much had a full day of crying,” says Gow. “The whole family just held each other, we cried. We’re thankful that were all safe."

Before the fire, Gow and Parsons said it was the first time they had seen their daughters happy in months. The couple owned an antique restoration business in Alberta, but they were forced to shut it down.

"The economy sort of tanked, I guess is the word for it,” says Gow. “The property prices are still high, but the income is non-existent."

The fire has destroyed everything they owned, even the most basic needs.

"We have nothing, and even the clothes I’m wearing are donated,” says Parsons.

The Red Cross has put the family up in a hotel until Tuesday. They say they are at a loss of what to do after that.

