

CTV Atlantic





A family of 10 has been displaced after an overnight damaged the two-storey house they rented in Bridgewater, N.S., according to the Canadian Red Cross.

The Red Cross says the fire happened Thursday just before midnight at 159 North Street.

There were no injuries.

The two adults and eight children – ranging in age from two months to 13 years old – are being provided emergency lodging and purchases by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigating.