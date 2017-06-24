

CTV Atlantic





A couple and their two sons are receiving temporary lodging after escaping a house fire near Riverview, N.B., early Saturday morning.

The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze in Pine Glen, N.S., was reported around 3:30 a.m.

The family escaped uninjured, but their two-storey home received extensive damage.

The Red Cross says the family is receiving emergency lodging, clothing, food and other purchases as the damage is assessed.