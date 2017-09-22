

CTV Atlantic





The family of a woman originally from Saint John who hasn’t been seen in seven months says they’re taking the search into their own hands.

Shannon Mary Sullivan suddenly left her job in Toronto back in mid-February. Her family says it was highly unusual for her to do that.

Her family says they recently received a tip from a Canadian traveller in southern France.

"Happened to pass a youngish woman sitting on the street in front of some shops. I assumed her to be homeless,” the tip reads. “I don’t want to get your hopes up, but when I read the article about your sister, I immediately thought of this woman.”

That was all it took for Sullivan’s brother, Terence Sullivan, to pack his bags and search for his sister in Europe.

"When I got the information directly to my email, I sent it to Toronto Police Department thinking, you know, is this credible? Is this something we should follow up on?” Terence Sullivan says. “You never want to get your hopes too high, but they immediately actioned it. They sent it to the police station in France, who were very receptive."

Terence Sullivan will be accompanied by his cousin Meegan, a good friend of Shannon's.

"I'm very worried. We all are,” she says. “We just have no idea what’s happened to her …I'm trying not to get my hopes up too high, but we can't help but be hopeful because this is the closest we've come to a plausible tip."

A few early messages in late February from Shannon indicated she was fearful for her financial security and that her electronic devices might have been hacked. Toronto police then determined she rented a car from the Amsterdam airport, but left it in a mall parking lot shortly after.

Based on the evidence they've gathered, Sullivan’s family believes she is under mental duress. They plan to err on the side of caution if she happens to turn up.

"We're preparing for more of a delusional person who is nervous. She could be very hostile, she could flee," Terence Sullivan says.

Shannon's family and friends have also set up a Facebook page, hoping to find her and bring her home safe.

"I do miss her. We didn't see each other all that much but often texted a lot, and she was always concerned and reaching out to my children. So I miss her,” Terence Sullivan says.

Terence and Meegan are planning on meeting with police as soon as they arrive in France. They have a list of places they plan to search, including hostels and homeless shelters.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.