There are questions over who is going to pay for the funerals for the four people who were found dead Tuesday night in Upper Big Tracadie, Nova Scotia.

On Friday, the RCMP confirmed the multiple shooting was a triple murder-suicide. Afghan war veteran Lionel Desmond shot his wife, daughter and mother before turning the gun on himself.

While the family maintains the murder-suicide is a direct result of PTSD, the RCMP won't say what role, if any, it's playing in their investigation.

“This is a very unique case, and a lot of people have said for Nova Scotia, but it's a very unique and tragic and very disturbing case for anywhere, for anyone to encounter,” says NS RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

As the investigation continues, the reality is setting in that one family is left to plan four funerals at the same time.

“With this big tragedy like this here, taking out your whole family, three generations. Your mother, your daughter and yourself,” says Shanna Desmond's Aunt Catherine Hartling.“I think it should be covered then.”

There are concerns about the role Veterans Affairs Canada will play in the funeral services.

“They're fully willing to cover the veteran, which would be Lionel Desmond,” says Shanna Desmond's brother Sheldon Borden. ”But they're not taking any responsibility for the other deaths in the household.”

Veterans Affairs won't comment on a specific case, but says the loss of any Canadian to violence impacts the nationas a whole.

In a statement to CTV News, Marc Lescoutre of Veterans Affairs Canada says: “Veterans Affairs Canada is committed to remembering the service and sacrifice of those who have served.”

The statement goes on to say: “Funeral and burial assistance is provided to veterans who die of a service-related injury or illness."

Veterans advocate Peter Stoffer says Veterans Affairs should help the family however possible.

“Sometimes you have to throw the book away and do what is the compassionate thing and the humanitarian thing in this issue,” says Stoffer. “What is the Canadian thing to do? I think the government should easily say, look in this circumstance, we'll look after the services of all four.”

A crowdfunding campaign has also started raising money for the Desmond family. As of 6:00pm Friday, it had raised more than $11,000 in less than 24 hours.

