A family of six has been displaced by fire at a townhouse complex in Dartmouth.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Joseph Young Street in the Highfield Park neighbourhood.

The fire was contained to one unit in the complex.

The organization has arranged emergency lodging for two adults and four children who had been living in the home.

No one was injured.

There is no word on a cause at this time.