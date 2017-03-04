

CTV Atlantic





The family of a fat cat whose weight-loss journey captured the attention of people around the world held a celebration of life on Saturday for the feisty feline.

Tiny the cat passed away in his adopted house in February. He was mysteriously dropped off to the Fredericton SPCA in December 2011.

Staff say they thought it was full of donated paper, until it meowed.

“Low and behold there was this grey cat looking up at us,” said Karen McGeean of the Fredericton SPCA.

We don't know much about Tiny's life before he was found in that box. But we do know thousands fell in love with Tiny. At 30 pounds, he was a flabby feline by any measure and three times the size of what a normal cat should weigh.

Nancy Garon stepped up to be Tiny's foster mom, and the woman in charge of his weight loss program.

"He couldn't fit in the cages at the shelter," said Garon. “I had fostered dogs before and I thought I'd foster a cat, because they're less work. Well, no he wasn't. He overwhelmed me many times that first year.”

Each week he would be weighed, his progress posted online.

CTV's Nick Moore did one of the first stories on Tiny, and they seemed to hit it off. Turns out a diet, some exercise, and love were what he needed.

“When i first met tiny, he had very sad eyes. But those sad eyes changed as he lost his weight,” said Garon.

Donations poured in as more and more people heard his story. He even touched the fashion world, sparking a renewed-interest in bowties.

All the money has been going towards helping other animals in need.

“There's been animals that have come in with face and mouthful of quills that needed to have surgery to have them removed, amputations, skin conditions, auto-immune conditions, eyes removals, just those extra things that Tiny has actually saved,” said McGeean.

Thousands of followers, hundreds of interviews, 15 pounds lost and four years later,

Tiny died suddenly in his home two weeks ago.

“It was a shock,” said Garon. “It was the same as I first met him. It was a shock when I met him at 30 pounds and then when he passed away beside me.”

Garon and staff at the SPCA knew many cared for Tiny, so they held a celebration of his life surrounded by photos, memories, and all his Tiny ties.

The SPCA is still accepting donations for Tiny’s medical fund to help more animals who land at the SPCA and need immediate care.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.