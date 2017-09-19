

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after half a dozen farm animals were stolen from farms in the Haut-Madawaska, N.B., area over the past month.

Police say sometime during the week of Aug. 21, two cows were stolen from a farm in the village of Caron Brook, N.B.

They say the next incident happened in the village of Clair, where two farm animals were shot and injured. Then sometime between Sept. 7 and Sept. 9, police say a cow was shot and killed at a farm in the village of Saint-François, N.B.

Police say they are investigating whether the incidents are related.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.