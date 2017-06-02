Featured
Fatal fire in Hants County ruled a homicide: RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 10:30AM ADT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 4:57PM ADT
A fire that killed a 27-year-old woman in Nova Scotia’s Hants County in April has been ruled a homicide, according to RCMP.
Nova Scotia RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says police and fire crews were called to a garage fire in South Rawdon, N.S. just after 9 a.m. on April 3.
“This has been an active investigation since April 3. We’ve been making a lot of inquiries and the investigation has been very detailed as you may imagine on a case like this,” says Clarke. “We have searched two homes in Lower Sackville as part of the investigation. We have not charged anyone in this incident yet, and I can’t speak to whether there have been any arrests.”
The children escaped the home without injury, but police confirm a 27-year-old woman was found dead.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers
