Featured
Federal budget in line with N.S. priorities: finance minister
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 7:54PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's finance minister says the measures contained in the federal budget are in line with the priorities in his province.
Randy Delorey says the budget's investments in such things as infrastructure, tech innovation, education, training opportunities and social housing are all measures that are important to Nova Scotia.
In particular, Delorey says the changes around employment insurance that will allow the unemployed to pursue training opportunities is a positive development for a province trying to bolster its shrinking workforce.
He also says there are no measures that he can see that would adversely affect his own budget.
While no date has been set, Delorey says he plans to table a budget sometime next month.
In it's December fiscal update, the province said it had a slim surplus of $12.1 million.
