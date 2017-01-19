

CTV Atlantic





Canada’s health minister was in Moncton on Thursday to take a look at what mental health and home care services the Maritimes have to offer.

Minister Jane Philpott took a tour of a mental health care centre in the Hub City and says so far, she likes what she sees.

“We've had a fantastic morning,” Philpott said. “I've been tremendously impressed with the work of Mr. (Victor) Boudreau. I also had the opportunity to meet his college Minsiter Harris to discuss how they intend to use these additional resources that we are able to provide.”

Those additional resources are folded into last month’s $230-million healthcare agreement the province signed with Ottawa – the first province to do so after a week of federal meetings.

Philpott was short on specifics when asked about how to put that money to work.

“There's no question that when it comes to mental illness across the country, people face challenges getting the care they need,” she said. “We know that mental illness presents often in youth; 70 per cent of mental illness presents before the age of 25.”

Those that work in mental health say the demand for services has increased 100 per cent.

“Over the past three years we've gone from reaching 25,000 people to this year reaching 50,000 people,” said Kristen Barnes, operations manager of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Barnes hopes Philpott will see why New Brunswickers not only need the money promised, but more.

“There's a few different things we hear consistently, one being access to services as soon as possible, so when they reach out looking to have that immediate access to services,” said Barnes.

Experts say improvements to mental health services are not only needed, they're critical.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.