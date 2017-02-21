Featured
Female inmate accused of assaulting doctor sent to treat her in N.L. lockup
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 7:45AM AST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A female inmate at a Newfoundland prison is facing charges after allegedly attacking a doctor sent to the facility to treat her.
Police say the physician was at the St. John's lockup to provide medical services to a 25-year-old inmate.
They say the inmate assaulted the doctor, causing minor injuries to her face.
Following an investigation, police say the young woman was charged with assault and breach of probation Monday.
She was held in custody pending a court appearance.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Man charged with killing N.S. police officer accused of breaching conditions
- Bill ending N.S. teachers' contract dispute expected to pass
- N.S. RCMP suspend search for man whose vehicle was found abandoned
- N.S. doctor charged with drug trafficking to stand trial in early April
- N.B. man charged with impaired driving causing death of 51-year-old man
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10