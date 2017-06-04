

CTV Atlantic





People gathered in Fredericton Sunday for the annual celebration of the Maliseet Chiefs and the British peace and friendship treaty.

In recent years, the day has become known as Treaty Day in New Brunswick, a time to remember and reflect on the historic friendship forged years ago.

Traditional ceremonies, a feast, music and storytelling are all part of the festivities, celebrating the day 291 years ago.

“This treaty reaffirms our position and our connection to the land still here,” says Wolastoq Grand Chief Ron Tremblay.

Treaty Day marks a relationship that was started long before the birth of Canada, when the Maliseet chiefs and the British treaty signaled a level of trust.

Today, New Brunswick’s Maliseet say it is an important moment in history that needs to be celebrated.

“I think it’s part of restoring our nation, to unify our people, our communities and to teach our young children this process of what decolonization means,” says Grand Chief Tremblay.

There were plenty of children around for the celebrations that were happy to share what the day means to them.

“It's about our ancestors and Mother Nature,” says Tatianna Paul. “It's not about having food or dinner, it's just about having fun and getting remembered about your ancestors.”

The Maliseet also want to avoid losing any more of their traditional language. Some say there's been a renewed effort to teach the young people.

“Way back, they didn't write the Maliseet. So the teachings were given when the kids were born, they would hear it every day so they would learn it - it would stay with them,” says Michel Pelletier of Madawaska Maliseet First Nation. “But for them to keep it, they had to share it with other people. This is what we're trying to do now.”

“I know one word - it's Cihpolakon - that's Maliseet and its eagle. That's how you say eagle in Maliseet,” says Kaylee Paul.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.