

CTV Atlantic





A no swim advisoryissued over the weekend by the Department of Health for Parlee Beach Provincial Park is still in effect.

The Department of Healthsays the bacteria levels in the water at the beach near Shediac Bay in N.B.are above what they call safe.

Despite the no swim advisory, beachgoers were still wading in the water at the beach Wednesday afternoon.

There are signs advising the public of the no swim advisory approaching the beach. But some people who have lived in the area for years say the warning doesn’t concern them enough to stay out of the water.

A no swim advisory issued for Murray Beachon Tuesday, a half hour drive away from Parlee Beach, has been lifted.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.