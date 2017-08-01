

CTV Atlantic





Twenty people have been displaced by fire after someone carelessly disposed of smoking materials on a balcony at a condominium building in Halifax.

The fire was reported at the four-unit building on Parkland Drive in Clayton Park around 6 p.m. Monday.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says this is the fourth fire caused by careless disposal of smoking materials in the Halifax area in the past two weeks.

No injuries were reported, but the four condo units sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have arranged emergency lodging for a family of three from one unit. The organization says 17 other residents will be staying with family or friends.

The Red Cross is also assisting the residents with emergency purchases, such as food, clothing, and other essentials.