Featured
Fire at historic North Preston church a 'devastating' blow: member
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 12:38PM ADT
NORTH PRESTON, N.S. -- A century-old church east of Halifax has been badly damaged by fire.
Halifax police say the fire at St. Thomas Baptist Church in North Preston, N.S., was reported at 9:41 a.m.
No one was hurt, but the rear of the wooden building was left with a gaping, charred hole.
RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says foul play is not suspected, but the provincial fire marshal's office has the option of investigating.
Some members of the church say it's a devastating blow to the community, which uses it as a central gathering spot for services, choir recitals, plays and other events.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- N.S. man dies after being struck by vehicle on Highway 103
- Fire at historic North Preston church a 'devastating' blow: member
- N.S. to revamp alcohol expense rules for municipal politicians: minister
- Dave MacIntyre will not return as CEO of Pictou County YMCA
- Sidney Crosby loses teeth, scores one-handed goal