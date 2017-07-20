Featured
Fire at Rothesay apartment building displaces 15 tenants
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 10:33AM ADT
Fifteen people have been displaced by a fire at an apartment building in Rothesay, N.B.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. Wednesday on Sierra Avenue.
The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was contained to one apartment in the 12-unit building.
A woman who lived in the unit may be out of her apartment for a while, but the other tenants are expected to be allowed back home on Thursday or Friday, once the smoke and water damage is cleaned up.
Disaster volunteers have arranged emergency lodging for 11 tenants.
There is no word on a cause at this time.
