

The Canadian Press





TRURO, N.S. - Four people have been forced from their homes by a fire that damaged an apartment complex in downtown Truro, N.S.

The Canadian Red Cross says it's helping three tenants with emergency lodging, food and clothing, while another is staying with friends.

The fire broke out Sunday in the six-unit building.

No one was injured, but it's not the first time the building has been hit by fire.

The Red Cross says it came to the aid of seven tenants of the Arthur Street complex after a fire there last October.