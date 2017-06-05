

CTV Atlantic





Several fire departments are on scene of a blaze at the lone grocery store in Minto, N.B.

DEVELOPING: The Foodland grocery store in Minto, NB is on fire @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/iw0oju6912 — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) June 5, 2017

Ashley McNamara, whose mother lives nearby, says the blaze at the Foodland started shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.

"[There's] a lot of chaos," McNamara told Bell Media radio. "The smoke is covering Main Street. [Emergency crews] have Main Street blocked right off in front of the store."

McNamara said at least two fire departments are battling the blaze as of mid-morning, with reports of several more responding to the scene.

Cloud of thick black smoke hanging over Minto, can be seen for kilometres. Several fire departments responding @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/sk3vy5Osu8 — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) June 5, 2017

Photos and video on social media show smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

"There's smoke coming out of every eave in that building," said McNamara.

The Foodland is the village's only grocery store – the local Save Easy closed its doors just over three years ago.

This was the only grocery store left in Minto. It appears to be a total loss this morning. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/PhWxyKbgsd — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) June 5, 2017

"We're really lost now for groceries because we have to travel to Chipman," said McNamara. "It's not like they're going to rebuild that tonight and have groceries again tomorrow."

There are no reports of any injuries, and no word yet on what caused the fire.