Southeast District RCMP are investigating after someone broke into the Bouctouche Fire Hall in Bouctouche, N.B.

Officers say the incident occurred sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning on Irving Boulevard.

A fire department vehicle was stolen, but was recovered on Saturday.

RCMP say thieves also stole emergency response tools and equipment, including the jaws of life.

Officers say all of the stolen equipment had “BFD” spray painted on it.

Police say the equipment is needed in life or death situations so they’re asking anyone with information to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.