

CTV Atlantic





A business in downtown Pictou, N.S. has been destroyed by an early-morning fire.

Fire crews were called to Vernon d’Eon Fishing Supplies around 5 a.m. Wednesday after a passerby noticed smoke coming from the building.

Most of the building was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on scene.

A nearby business also sustained some damage to its outside wall, but firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one building.

“It wasn’t long before it went through the roof … New Glasgow Aerial came down with their truck and they fought a lot of it,” said Pictou Deputy Fire Chief Blake Sarson. “Had guys in for a quick second, other than that, it’s a lost cause.”

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.