Fire destroys store, damages greenhouses at Cape Breton farm
The store at Eyking Farms in Millville, N.S. has been destroyed by fire.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 11:52AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, June 26, 2017 12:08PM ADT
A popular farm store in Cape Breton has been destroyed by fire.
Members of the Florence Fire Department responded to Eyking Farms on Millville Highway in Millville, N.S. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The store couldn’t be saved and two attached greenhouses were damaged.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
