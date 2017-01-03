Featured
Fire forces family to flee Halifax home after man throws incendiary device: police
Halifax Regional Police were called to Chebucto Road at about 11:30 p.m. Monday and learned that a man had thrown an incendiary device at a home.
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 8:02AM AST
HALIFAX -- Police say someone threw an incendiary device at a home in west end Halifax, causing a fire that forced a couple and their two children to flee.
They say they were called to Chebucto Road at about 11:30 p.m. Monday and learned that a white man pulled up in a white sedan and threw the device at the building.
They say the car then drove off along Quinn Street nearby.
No one was injured and everyone got out of the two-storey home safely.
The Canadian Red Cross says it is helping the family with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other necessities.
Police and the Fire Marshal's office are investigating.
