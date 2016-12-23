

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Police say a fire truck responding to a call outside Halifax collided with a car, killing its 19-year-old driver.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says a Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency truck and a sedan travelling in opposite directions crashed at about 9 p.m. Thursday on an incline on the Timberlea Village Parkway.

But, he couldn't say which vehicle crossed the centre line on a road that was said to be very slippery at the time.

Hutchinson says the fire truck had its emergency lights on and was en route to another motor vehicle crash when the accident occurred.

The area around exit 3 on Highway 103 was closed while police investigators examined the scene, but has since reopened.

He says the driver and firefighters in the truck were not injured.Fire truck collides with car, killing driver, while responding to another crash