Nine people, including one man who was sent to hospital, are displaced from their homes after an overnight fire at an apartment building in Truro, N.S.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the building at the corner of Revere and Prince streets.

The organization says the three-storey structure contains nine apartments and some offices on the ground level.

Nine adults were forced from the building. Firefighters had to enter the burning building to rescue two of them.

“When we arrived, out of that top window here, we had a gentleman half out of the window,” says Chief Blois Currie of the Truro Fire Service. “Heavy heat and heavy smoke coming out around him. At that point in time, we laddered the window and removed him from the building.”

The man was sent to hospital with injuries and later released.

The Red Cross arranged emergency lodging for the tenants and will assess additional needs Tuesday, after it’s determined whether some tenants will be allowed back in the building.

There is no word on a cause at this time.