

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Fire was called to a blaze on Citadel Hill in Halifax just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say an errant firework landed on the grass roof of the national historic site that resulted in a small brush fire.

Halifax Fire Division Commander Mike Blackburn says when crews arrived they gained entry to the site and the fire was quickly extinguished.

"There was a good bulk of fire at the time, but as you can imagine the grass rooves or what appear to be rooves on Citadel Hill, they ignited and they were quickly put out,” says Blackburn.

The fireworks were a culmination of the annual Light the Night fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

While Connor Myers was participating in the event, he caught the incident on video.

“A firework kinda went the wrong way, nobody really thought about it, and about five minutes later people started to realize there was a fire,” Myers says.

No one was injured in the incident, and there was no damage to the national historic site, other than a small patch of burned grass.

Both Halifax Regional Fire and Parks Canada had given the fireworks the okay beforehand.

Blackburn says risk assessments are done before fireworks displays are set off.

"Once the risk assessment is done they'll evaluate what they need as far as resources, you take Canada Day, New Year’s Eve, things of that nature, the risk is obviously higher, the fireworks are higher and there's more of them, and they'll bring us in if need be,” Blackburn says.

Organizers acknowledge that the fire was an unfortunate incident, but say the event was still a success.

"We had over 4,000 people in attendance, we raised a record $775,000, which is a 30 per cent increase from last year in fundraising,” says Joe Dipenta from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. “It was the best walk we've ever had.”

Officials say they have no plans to eliminate fireworks from events in the future, saying a single misfire won't have an impact on an important cause.

Blackburn says he can't remember ever responding to a fire caused by a rogue firework in the city.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.