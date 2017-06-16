

CTV Atlantic





Police have laid first-degree murder charges in connection with a suspicious death that occurred Friday night in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to call at 33 Hastings Drive just after 7:30 p.m. for an assault in progress.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive woman in an apartment building. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy that took place Saturday showed the death was a homicide. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Nadia Gonzales of Dartmouth.

Officers also discovered a man with life-threatening injuries outside the apartment complex. He was transported to the Dartmouth General Hospital.

Police have not provided an update on his condition and have not said what may have caused the injuries.

Four men and a woman were taken into custody during the investigation. Three men were released from custody without any charges. Charges have been laid against the other two individuals.

Calvin Maynard Sparks, 23, of Dartmouth has been charged with one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

Nineteen-year-old Samanda Rose Ritch of Halifax has been charged with one count each of first degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of recognizance.

The investigation is ongoing and officers remain on scene.