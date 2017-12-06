Featured
Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc to begin treatments for leukemia
Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Dominic LeBlanc stands in the House of Commons during Question Period, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Monday November 14, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Fred Chartrand)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 1:47PM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 6, 2017 1:49PM AST
OTTAWA -- Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he will soon begin treatments for cancer.
LeBlanc says he plans to remain a cabinet minister and Liberal MP while undergoing treatments for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
He says the cancer was discovered after his family doctor detected an anomaly in his white cell blood count during his annual physical last spring.
The diagnosis came in April.
In a joint statement, oncologist Dr. Nicholas Finn says LeBlanc's disease is the most common form of leukemia, which must be closely monitored but can be controlled.
Finn says LeBlanc will be able to schedule his treatments, which should wrap up next spring, in a way that will have "minimal impact on his work."
