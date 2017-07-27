Featured
Fisheries officials hope to examine dead right whale that washed ashore in N.L.
Researchers examine one of the six North Atlantic right whales that have died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in a recent handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Marine Animal Response Society)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 9:58AM ADT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Federal Fisheries officials are hoping to examine the latest North Atlantic right whale to be found dead on the East Coast.
They say they will try to get to a site in western Newfoundland where the carcass washed ashore, but didn't specify the exact location.
Fisheries spokeswoman Jan Woodford says it's not yet known if the animal is one of the eight North Atlantic right whales seen floating dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in recent weeks.
One was hauled to New Brunswick's Miscou Island last week in a bid to determine the cause of death.
Animal autopsies done on some of the others have shown signs of blunt trauma and entanglements in fishing gear.
There are only about 525 North Atlantic right whales left in the world.
