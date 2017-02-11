

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A crew member on a fishing boat has been airlifted to hospital with signs of hypothermia after falling overboard off the southwest coast of Nova Scotia.

Search and Rescue officials say a Cormorant helicopter was sent to the "Chasin Crustacean" fishing vessel near Lockeport on Saturday.

They say the man was transported to a hospital in Yarmouth for medical treatment.

There's no word on his condition.