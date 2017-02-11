Featured
Fisherman airlifted to Nova Scotia hospital after falling overboard
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 6:40PM AST
HALIFAX -- A crew member on a fishing boat has been airlifted to hospital with signs of hypothermia after falling overboard off the southwest coast of Nova Scotia.
Search and Rescue officials say a Cormorant helicopter was sent to the "Chasin Crustacean" fishing vessel near Lockeport on Saturday.
They say the man was transported to a hospital in Yarmouth for medical treatment.
There's no word on his condition.
