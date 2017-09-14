

Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- There is growing tension between lobster fishermen in southwestern Nova Scotia over the Indigenous ceremonial and food fisheries.

As a series of protests got underway Thursday, the president of the Coldwater Lobster Association, Bernie Berry, said some Indigenous fishermen are taking unfair advantage of their right to continue fishing outside of the regular commercial season, which ended May 31.

"There's large volumes of lobster being landed (and sold), and they're using the food and ceremonial fishery as a cloaking device to get away with it," Berry said in an interview from Yarmouth, N.S. "The bottom line is that it is not allowed."

In 1990, the Supreme Court of Canada issued a landmark ruling -- the Sparrow decision -- that found the Musqueam First Nation has a right to fish for food, social and ceremonial purposes. The court also found that right takes priority over other uses of the resource, but conservation must be considered.

Berry stressed that non-Indigenous fisherman are not opposed to the food and ceremonial fisheries, but he insisted the federal Fisheries Department must put a stop to what he described as rapidly growing black market.

"The First Nations have a right for a food and ceremonial fisheries, (and) they won that through Supreme Court decisions, and nobody's contesting that," Berry said. "Unfortunately, there's some people taking advantage of it ... They're creating a commercial fishery."

The federal Fisheries Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Michael Sack, chief of the 2,500-member Sipekne'katik First Nation, said he wasn't aware of any members of his band harvesting and selling lobster out of season.

However, Sack said there could be some Mi'kmaq fishermen who are selling lobster on the side, which means they are only exercising their right to earn a moderate living from the fishery -- as spelled out by the Supreme Court of Canada in its Marshall decision.

"There might be band members who are exercising their treaty right to a moderate livelihood," he said. "They can fish when they want ... and sell, trade or barter."

The Mi'kmaq leader said Indigenous fishermen have been made to feel unwelcome in southwestern Nova Scotia, adding that they are taking a tiny fraction of the total catch, even when the commercial season is open.

"I'd like to have it dealt with at the table as opposed to people on the wharf," he said. "I just worry about the safety of our people. We all need to get along."

Protests were planned for Thursday at federal offices in Digby, Tusket, Meteghan and Barrington. Last week, about 100 non-Indigenous fishermen gathered at the Lobster Rock Wharf in Yarmouth for three, one-hour protests.

"Hopefully, this lights a fire under the authorities' behinds," Berry said.

With increased demand from Asia driving prices higher, lobster fishermen have enjoyed record catches and rising incomes in recent years.

The lobster business remains the most lucrative fishery in Canada, generating more than $2 billion in export sales in 2015 -- and again in 2016.

The 10,000 licensed enterprises in Quebec and the Atlantic provinces employ about 30,000 harvesters, but it's the 950 lobster licence holders in southwestern Nova Scotia who work in the most lucrative fishing grounds in the country.

After the spring commercial season closed in that area, landings by Indigenous fishermen increased by thousands of kilograms, which could have an impact on the commercial season this fall, Berry said.

Sack said that wasn't true.

"It sounds like they just want DFO to do their dirty work," he said. "They are trying to interfere with our people doing what they're entitled to do ... There's a lot of embellishment going on to make it seem bigger than what it is."