Featured
Five fishermen rescued from stormy waters off the coast of Newfoundland
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 2:56PM AST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Five fishermen were hoisted from a boat that nearly capsized in the stormy waters off Newfoundland.
A spokesman for the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says there was a distress call from a fishing vessel around 275 kilometres northeast of St. John's Sunday morning.
Lt. Len Hickey says two aircraft and two Canadian Coast Guard vessels were sent to assist the ship, which had to be abandoned due to rough weather conditions.
He says five crew members were flown to Gander by helicopter and there were no injuries.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Brawl between players, fans breaks out at N.B. junior hockey game
- Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing with illegal border-crossers
- Two men arrested following home invasion in Richmond County
- Five fishermen rescued from stormy waters off the coast of Newfoundland
- N.S. RCMP investigating fatal crash in Hants County
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10