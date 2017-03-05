

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Five fishermen were hoisted from a boat that nearly capsized in the stormy waters off Newfoundland.

A spokesman for the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says there was a distress call from a fishing vessel around 275 kilometres northeast of St. John's Sunday morning.

Lt. Len Hickey says two aircraft and two Canadian Coast Guard vessels were sent to assist the ship, which had to be abandoned due to rough weather conditions.

He says five crew members were flown to Gander by helicopter and there were no injuries.