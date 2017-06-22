Featured
Five Maritime Sears locations closing as part of company’s restructuring plan
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:55AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:43PM ADT
Three Sears Canada locations in Nova Scotia and two in New Brunswick are amongst the 59 stores closing as part of the company’s restructuring plans.
In a press release on its website Thursday, Sears Canada says its full-line store in Dartmouth at the Penhorn Mall and in Truro will be shutting down, along with its Halifax Outlet location beside the Halfiax Shopping Centre.
Stores in Saint John and Bathurst will also be closing.
Approximately 2,900 jobs will be cut as part of the plan to restructure its business under court protection from creditors.
BREAKING. Sears closing Halifax Outlet, stores in Dartmouth, Saint John, Bathurst, Truro, as part of creditor protection plan. @CTVAtlantic— Steve Murphy (@CTVAnchor) June 22, 2017
Sears: closing Saint John and Bathurst locations. Not seeing Fredericton on the list. @CTVAtlantic— Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) June 22, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Police seek public’s help in solving homicide of Chelsie Probert
- One dead, two injured and another arrested following crash in Hants County
- N.B. languages commissioner calls for government officials to be bilingual
- 'You are not a leader': RCMP corporal denounces Paulson's Moncton testimony
- N.S. government sends teen suicide expert to Cape Breton to address deaths