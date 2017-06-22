

Three Sears Canada locations in Nova Scotia and two in New Brunswick are amongst the 59 stores closing as part of the company’s restructuring plans.

In a press release on its website Thursday, Sears Canada says its full-line store in Dartmouth at the Penhorn Mall and in Truro will be shutting down, along with its Halifax Outlet location beside the Halfiax Shopping Centre.

Stores in Saint John and Bathurst will also be closing.

Approximately 2,900 jobs will be cut as part of the plan to restructure its business under court protection from creditors.

