

CTV Atlantic





Five teenagers are facing charges in connection with a violent home invasion on New Brunswick’s Eel Ground First Nation.

The RCMP responded to the home shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a man inside had been assaulted and threatened by five people, and a quantity of cash was stolen.

The man sustained minor injuries.

Police arrested two people on Metepenagiag First Nation and a third in the Miramichi area later that evening. Two others were arrested in Miramichi the next day.

Christopher Thomas O’Keefe was charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, and failure to comply with an undertaking. The 19-year-old Oakland man was released pending a court appearance on Sept. 8.

Bowen Genova has been charged with break and enter, assault, uttering threats, and failing to comply with an undertaking. The 19-year-old Metepenagiag First Nation man was released pending a court appearance on Oct. 2.

A 17-year-old Miramichi boy has been charged with break and enter, assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and failing to comply with an undertaking, He was remanded into custody pending a court appearance Friday.

A 17-year-old boy from Eel Ground First Nation has been charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, assault, uttering threats, and failing to comply with a probation order. He was released pending a court appearance on Sept. 8.

A 17-year-old boy from Metepenagiag First Nation has been charged with break and enter, uttering threats, assault, and failing to comply with a probation order. He has been remanded pending a future court appearance.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.