Five teens are facing charges after smoke flares were lit inside the Walmart in North Sydney and at Memorial High School in Sydney Mines earlier this month.

Cape Breton Regional Police charged the teens Thursday following an extensive investigation by several units.

A 17-year-old boy from Millville and a 15-year-old boy from Florence are due in Sydney provincial court on Friday to face charges of mischief over $5,000, and being a common nuisance, in connection with the incident at Walmart on Nov. 6. They are also facing charges of breaching probation orders under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A 17-year-old from Long Island is due to appear in court on Jan. 10 to face charges of mischief over $5,000, and being a common nuisance, in connection with the same incident.

A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl from Sydney Mines are due in Sydney provincial court on Jan. 3 to face a charge of mischief in connection with the incidents at Memorial High School. Police allege the boy lit a flare inside the school on Nov. 9 and allege the girl did the same on Nov. 22.

The North Sydney Walmart was evacuated on Nov. 6 after a flare was set off, filling the store with orange smoke. The store was closed for several days and almost everything inside was ruined, resulting in millions of dollars worth of damage.

Memorial High School was evacuated on Nov. 9 and again on Nov. 22 after smoke flares were lit inside the building.

Police determined the flares were taken from a commercial property in North Sydney, and say they continue to receive information from residents who have found similar flares.

Investigators aren’t certain how many flares from taken from the property, and are warning residents that some may still be circulating in the community.

If activated, police say the flares emit a high amount of heat that could cause a fire or serious injury, as well as a significant amount of smoke.

Police say anyone who finds a flare should leave it and call police immediately so it can be contained and disposed of properly.

They also say they are investigating the second incident at Memorial High School and expect to lay additional charges against more teens.