

CTV Atlantic





The floating sea bridge is now officially open on the Halifax waterfront.

The 520-foot floating dock opened to pedestrians on Saturday. It connects between the Cable Wharf South Side and the Museum Wharf North, where the CSS Acadia is berthed.

The structure allows pedestrians to walk the waterfront near the construction zone for the Queen’s Marque development, which has closed a section of the boardwalk.

According to the Waterfront Development website, the floating sea bridge will be open seasonally as often as possible, but it may close due to weather conditions, sea state, or construction.

For now, the bridge will be closing at dusk. Once lights are installed, it is expected to be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The sea bridge comes at a cost of nearly $900,000. Officials had hoped to have it in place by Canada Day, but the project was delayed.

Waterfront Development says it will remain in place during the construction of the Queen’s Marque development, which is expected to be complete in 2019, and then be repurposed for marina-related uses.