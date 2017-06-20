Featured
Former associate pastor facing sexual assault, sexual exploitation charges
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 1:49PM ADT
A former associate pastor in Nova Scotia is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
The Nova Scotia RCMP launched an investigation in August after receiving a complaint about an alleged offence dating back to 2008.
Police say the case involves a young woman who was 17 years old at the time.
Michael Oliver Fisher was an associate pastor in Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S. at the time of the alleged offence. Police say he has been involved with youth through his work in other parts of Nova Scotia since then.
The 38-year-old man now lives in Antigonish, N.S.
Fisher is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on July 25.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Search called off for Cape Breton man who fell from fishing boat
- 'It's not always easy:' A rare look at life inside the Shepody Healing Centre
- Teen facing charges after allegedly crashing stolen vehicle into Dartmouth home
- New Brunswick's auditor general calls for better procurement rules
- Legislate New Brunswick greenhouse gas reduction targets: auditor general