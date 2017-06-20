

CTV Atlantic





A former associate pastor in Nova Scotia is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The Nova Scotia RCMP launched an investigation in August after receiving a complaint about an alleged offence dating back to 2008.

Police say the case involves a young woman who was 17 years old at the time.

Michael Oliver Fisher was an associate pastor in Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S. at the time of the alleged offence. Police say he has been involved with youth through his work in other parts of Nova Scotia since then.

The 38-year-old man now lives in Antigonish, N.S.

Fisher is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on July 25.