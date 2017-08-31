

CTV Atlantic





An independent review has found that the former president and CEO of the IWK Health Centre still owes the children’s hospital more than $22,000 in personal expenses billed to her corporate credit card.

The IWK Health Centre’s board of directors released the findings of the review into Tracy Kitch’s expenses on Thursday.

Kitch resigned as the president and CEO on Aug. 23, more than two years before her contract was set to end in September 2019.

It was previously reported that Kitch’s expense reports had changed from one reporting period to another. It was also said that she had used a corporate credit card to pay for personal expenses, including limousine rentals and an iTunes account.

Last week, IWK board chair Karen Hutt told CTV Atlantic that Kitch had repaid a portion of expenses identified as personal, and that the board would be seeking repayment for any outstanding amounts.

Accounting firm Grant Thornton conducted the review into Kitch’s expenses and has made 14 recommendations. It states significant delays in submitting expense claims made it difficult to monitor the expenses.

It also found that of the more than $47,000 in potentially personal expenses claimed by Kitch, $25,000 has been reimbursed.

The board says it has endorsed all of the report’s findings and approved the 14 recommendations in the review. The board’s Finance, Audit and Risk Committee will oversee the implementation all of the recommendations and management will provide weekly status updates to the board until the work is complete.

Kitch was hired by the IWK in 2014 with a base salary of $280,000 plus expenses. As president and CEO, Kitch was responsible for overseeing budgets in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Kitch will not be receiving any severance or payment, and neither she nor the board is bound by any non-disclosure agreements.

Dr. Krista Jangaard, the hospital's vice-president of medicine and academic affairs, will take over until a replacement is found.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Sarah Ritchie