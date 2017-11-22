

The online version of Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women is now down to 99.

Former IWK president and CEO Tracy Kitch was to receive an award Thursday for her inclusion on that list, despite her expenses being under investigation by police and Nova Scotia's auditor general.

It was announced Tuesday Kitch was one of Canada's 100 most powerful women. The awards are handed out each year by the Women's Executive Network, and Kitch won in the category of public sector leader.

The parent company of the Women's Executive Network, PhaseNyne, said in a statement that Kitch was selected based on the role she held between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2016. But it was during that time Kitch charged expenses that were later deemed irregular.

“An Award Winner was nominated and selected prior to an outstanding investigation and her subsequent resignation,” said a spokesperson for PhaseNyne in a statement.“ We have determined she will not be a recipient of the 2017 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award. Once the investigation is concluded we will evaluate our next steps.”

Kitch used a corporate credit card to pay for personal expenses, including limousine rentals and an iTunes account.

CTV News found the Women's Executive Network also turned up in Kitch’s credit card expenses. According to her 2016 expenses, obtained by CTV News through a Freedom of Information request, $446.35 was paid to Women's Executive Network on Aug. 17, 2016. Then on Oct. 4, the network received $5,876 from Kitch's corporate credit card.

When asked what this money was used for, the Women's Executive Network didn't respond.

Additionally, between Nov. 23 and Nov. 25 of 2016, $1,088.14 was expensed by Kitch to attend the 2016 Women's Executive Network's Awards Gala.

The IWK would not confirm if it sent along Kitch's nomination this year, only saying the matter is between the awarding organization and the recipient.

It costs $350 to send in a nomination, and applicants can self-nominate.

None of the Women’s Executive Network’s advisory members wanted to comment on the matter.

Tracy Kitch also could not be reached for comment.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.