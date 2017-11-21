

CTV News has learned the former CEO of the IWK whose expense claims are still under investigation by police and the auditor general is about to be honoured as one of Canada's 100 most powerful women.

Tracy Kitch is being recognized by the Women's Executive Network in the category of PwC Public Sector Leaders. In a news release to be made public Wednesday, Kitch is listed as "President and CEO at IWK Health Centre (Halifax, NS)."

Contacted Tuesday afternoon by CTV News, Media Profile, the public relations firm handling the publicity for the Women's Executive Network, and the release of this year's list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, says Kitch will receive the award in Toronto Thursday night.

The Most Powerful Women: Top 100 award is said to pay tribute to the “outstanding women across Canada who have advocated for diversity in the workforce, and who serve as an inspiration for the next generation of leaders."

Kitch left her position at the IWK in August after it was revealed she had filed thousands of dollars in personal expenses on IWK corporate credit cards. She has since repaid the money.

The IWK's handling of executive expenses is under review by Halifax police and the RCMP.

Tracy Kitch was also named as one of Canada's Top 100 Women Business Leaders in 2016.

CTV News has attempted to reach Tracy Kitch without success.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bill Dicks.