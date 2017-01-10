

CTV Atlantic





The former owner of a children’s daycare in Harvey, N.B. has pleaded not guilty to eight assault charges laid against her.

The lawyer for Mary Jana McCormack entered the not-guilty pleas in Fredericton provincial court Tuesday morning.

McCormack was charged in November with eight counts of assault involving six children at her daycare.

No other details have been released.

Both the defence and prosecution have agreed to a four-day trial in June.