Featured
Former N.B. daycare owner pleads not guilty to assault charges
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 2:45PM AST
The former owner of a children’s daycare in Harvey, N.B. has pleaded not guilty to eight assault charges laid against her.
The lawyer for Mary Jana McCormack entered the not-guilty pleas in Fredericton provincial court Tuesday morning.
McCormack was charged in November with eight counts of assault involving six children at her daycare.
No other details have been released.
Both the defence and prosecution have agreed to a four-day trial in June.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Salvage firm plans to tow tanker grounded off Nova Scotia Tuesday night
- Crown appeals sentence handed to former N.S. teacher Amy Hood
- Verdict in pastor's gross indecency trial pushed back to Jan. 31
- Halifax police continue to investigate 16-year-old girl's disappearance
- Conviction upheld for man who killed flag worker in construction zone