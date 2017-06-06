

Former New Brunswick Premier David Alward was back in the province Tuesday, urging business people to stand up to the United States.

Alward is now Canada’s representative in New England – six states that accounted for $27 billion in trade with Canada last year.

Recently, new duties have been placed on softwood lumber and the Trump administration has signaled it wants NAFTA re-opened.

Alward asked business leaders to make their feelings clear to their American suppliers and counterparts, including the potential consequences.

"We should stand up against protectionist measures ... or the damage that could be done by raising barriers to trade or disrupting supply chains," said Alward.

Alward says trade with Canada is not the problem, but rather the solution to many economic needs south of the border, citing New England's need for energy.

"There are no refineries in New England. The Saint John refinery in many respects represents a key strategic asset to the New England economy," said Alward.

Some say both countries need to avoid a protracted trade impasse.

"The sooner we can come to seeing an agreement ratified between Canada, the U.S and Mexico, Nafta 2.0 or whatever we're going to call it, the better off New Brunswick will be and the better off our manufacturers will be," said Joel Richardson of the Canadian Manufacturer’s Association.

"There may be uncertainty surrounding trade between Canada and the United States for years to come. That uncertainty has not diminished the confidence of this port's biggest customer".

Arthur Irving was in attendance and urged the audience to act.

“I don't know why some of you in the audience here don't give the pitch to some other manufacturers - whether they be in Ontario, or out west, or east, to move into Saint John because you can manufacture and ship your product anywhere in the world out through the port of Saint John," said Irving.

It’s a call to action from one business leader who still sees plenty of opportunities in the Maritimes.

