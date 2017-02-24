

Sue Bailey, THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- An RCMP officer agrees there were numerous errors made when the Mounties questioned the Newfoundland police officer who shot and killed Don Dunphy.

Sgt. Monty Henstridge has told an inquiry into the death that those mistakes included telling the officer details about the scene that should not have been shared.

Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says he shot Dunphy once in the chest and twice in the head after he aimed a rifle at him.

Smyth had gone alone on Easter Sunday 2015 to Dunphy's home in Mitchell's Brook after staff in then-premier Paul Davis's office flagged a single post on Twitter.

Davis is set to testify at the inquiry later Friday.

Smyth was not charged after the RCMP found it was reasonable use of force.

As Smyth gave his statement to the RCMP the day after the shooting, Henstridge confirmed for him that the rifle was loaded and told him: "You saved your life."

Henstridge said Friday he empathized with Smyth as a fellow police officer, and that may have clouded his common sense.

Henstridge said he had an "emotional response" after seeing the death scene but that did not undermine his objectivity as an investigator.

He wondered at the time if he, in a similar situation, would have emerged alive from what Smyth said was a sudden confrontation that forced him to shoot.

Henstridge said he also empathized with the Dunphy family.

"I put myself in a lot of people's shoes in that room," he said under cross-examination by Erin Breen, lawyer for Dunphy's daughter Meghan.

Under questioning by Jerome Kennedy, the lawyer for Smyth, Henstridge also said the sight of Dunphy's body sitting in his recliner made him think of his own father.

"I was looking at a gentleman whose life had ended," Henstridge said.

"It was tragic."

Dunphy's daughter called early on for an outside police force to take over the probe of the death, which happened in RCMP jurisdiction.