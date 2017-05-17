

CTV Atlantic





A candidate dumped by the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party is now vowing to fight on as an independent in the riding of Dartmouth South.

On Tuesday, the party said Jad Crnogorac was removed due to her social media posts.

Crnogorac has dozens of selfies in tight and revealing clothing on her social media pages, but makes no apologies.

"I'm a personal trainer, and that's what I use to boost my business, and it works,” says Crnogorac.

One photo proved to be too much for PC Party organizers. They left voicemails in late April, asking her to remove it from her Instagram account.

Crnogorac took it down, but says she was stunned when the party dumped her over Twitter posts she made in 2015.

"I want to make it clear: I don't think rape or date rape drugs are funny,” says Crnogorac.

PC leader Jamie Baillie weighed in Wednesday.

“Making fun of a date rape drug is not funny under any explanation."

Crnogorac says she's sorry if she offended anyone with her posts, but says everyone has a digital footprint.

On Wednesday, she made the decision to keep running after a meeting with her campaign manager. It’s too late to remove her name from the ballot, so she will continue to campaign and sit as an independent.

"I’ve had hundreds of people reach out to me on social media, Twitter, and Facebook: everybody wants me to run as an independent,” says Crnogorac.

Baillie defended the decision to dump Crnogorac while keeping another controversial candidate, Matt Whitman.

Whitman had previously posted, and later apologized, for a video on social media which some considered racist.

“This is the old boys club all over again. He wants to call himself a progressive? Not at all,” says Crnogorac.

"Mr. Whitman has proven that he didn't have any deliberate attempt to hurt people and he's apologized for it,” says Baille.

CTV News reached out to Matt Whitman Wednesday, but calls and emails were not returned. CTV also asked the PC Party if it would be removing Crnogorac campaign signs, but received no response.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko