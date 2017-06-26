

A former football star at St. Francis Xavier University has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Ottawa Sunday night.

Ashton Dickson was killed after an altercation over the line up for the bathroom at a bar on Rideau Street.

Dickson was a star running back for five seasons at St. FX, winning MVP honours in the AUS in 2015.

The university has offered its condolences, with the athletics department saying they are "extremely saddened" over Dickson's death.

This is the second shooting outside a bar in that block of Rideau Street in five days. No one has been arrested.

Ashton Dickson was 25.